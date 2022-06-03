CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 17,326 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. 62,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,361. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

