CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

