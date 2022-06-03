CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

