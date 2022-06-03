CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,020 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,462. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

