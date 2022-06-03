CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,944 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,825. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

