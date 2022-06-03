CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises 1.8% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1,275.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,038 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.94. 640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

