CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,934 shares during the quarter. BRF comprises approximately 1.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BRF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 56,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.74.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

