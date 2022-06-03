CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 40,735 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,735 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 186,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

