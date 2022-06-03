Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

