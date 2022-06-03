Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. 10,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

