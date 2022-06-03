Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VTV traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

