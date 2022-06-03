Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 7,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

