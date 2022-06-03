Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,161 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.98. 391,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,404,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

