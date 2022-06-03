Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. 914,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,756,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.