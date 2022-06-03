Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. 49,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,022. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $131.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.52.

