Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

