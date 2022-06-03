Corvex Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Corvex Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,003 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corvex Management LP owned 0.47% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $78,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last quarter.

LSXMA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,340. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

