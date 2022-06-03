Corvex Management LP Sells 130,889 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Corvex Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,889 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.6% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,049. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last ninety days.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

