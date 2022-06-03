Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.11 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $184.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.19 or 0.00030954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,710.25 or 1.00022872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

