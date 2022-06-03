Covalis Capital LLP Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Covalis Capital LLP lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147,874 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.0% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,774,000 after purchasing an additional 237,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

