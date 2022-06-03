Covalis Capital LLP Sells 11,764 Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Covalis Capital LLP decreased its position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Orion Acquisition worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPA remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.