Covalis Capital LLP Sells 19,999 Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Covalis Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

