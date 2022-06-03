Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $115.00 at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.