Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $192.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average is $221.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.