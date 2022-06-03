Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. 5,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,528. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.