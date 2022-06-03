Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

AMGN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. 3,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.15. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.