Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,762,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$48.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 364,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,696. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

