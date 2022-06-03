Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,826,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

