Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average is $337.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

