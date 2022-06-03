Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

