Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

