Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

M&T Bank stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

