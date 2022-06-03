Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,355 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $384.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.65 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

