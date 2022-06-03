Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

