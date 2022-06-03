Credit Suisse AG Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

