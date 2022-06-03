Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,047 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.93% of Huron Consulting Group worth $32,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.