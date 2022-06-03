Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,279 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $450,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $287.39 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.