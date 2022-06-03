Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

