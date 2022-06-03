Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Announces Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.94 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.