Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 821,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,639,296 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.42.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

