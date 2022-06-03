Crestline Management LP Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

