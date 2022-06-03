Crestline Management LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

