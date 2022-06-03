Crestline Management LP Has $3.34 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 689,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 592,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 581,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

