Crestline Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

MMC opened at $156.75 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

