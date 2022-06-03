Crestline Management LP Invests $611,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.