Crestline Management LP Sells 3,940 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Crestline Management LP lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 152.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.