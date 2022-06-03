Crestline Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

