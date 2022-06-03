Crestline Management LP Takes $3.16 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
About GitLab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
