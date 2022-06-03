Crestline Management LP Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

