Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,064,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

